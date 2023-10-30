Coalition forces conduct 15 anti-ISIS operations since Oct. 7, says CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Central Command on Sunday announced that it has conducted 15 operations against ISIS since Oct. 7 despite a new series of attacks launched against American forces in both Iraq and Syria during the same period following the eruption of Hamas-Israel fighting.

At least two operatives of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria were killed while 27 others were detained by the US-led coalition forces and its partner forces, officially named Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), per a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the US Central Command.

The Command reiterated its commitment to “enduring defeat of ISIS” that had lost its vast territory in 2017 in Iraq and two years later in Syria.

The operations come as the US forces in the Middle East have been set on high alert since Oct. 7 due to constant aerial attacks and threats of regional escalation of the ongoing Hamas-Israel war. Two US carrier strike groups have been deployed to the region since then.

The American forces have similarly deployed air defense systems in the wake of drone and rocket attacks that are often downed by the US forces. At least 24 US troops were hurt amid the new wave of attacks on the forces over the past weeks.

Iranian-backed groups are often blamed for threatning and attacking the forces.

The Coalition is an 80-plus member alliance, including Western nations and security consortium, was formed in September 2014 to fight the ISIS militants who controlled a vast swathe of areas in a lightning offensive in Iraq and Syria. Iraqi and Kurdistan Region Peshmerga forces are members of the coalition along with Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).