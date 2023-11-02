President Nechirvan Barzani to visit France

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani is set to visit France and meet with the country’s President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.

The meeting between President Nechirvan Barzani and President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to take place at the Élysée Palace on Friday.

“The primary focus of their discussions will revolve around the bilateral relations between France and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency said in a press statement.

“Additionally, the two leaders will explore avenues for enhancing mutual cooperation and delve into the prevailing situation in Iraq and the wider region.”

In February, French President Emmanuel Macron also received Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in the Élysée Palace.

France and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq enjoy close cultural and diplomatic ties and President Emmanuel Macron visited the Kurdistan Region in August 2021, where he was given a warm welcome and high-level reception by the Kurdish leadership.

In 2019, President Nechirvan Barzani also met with President Emmanuel Macron after the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

French President Emmanuel Macron was also planning to visit an international summit in Baghdad in November, but the conference had been pushed back due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.