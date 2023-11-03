Kurdish pomegranates one day will be on the market in Czechia: Czech Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Czech Republic Consul-General in Erbil, Karel Kortanek, on the sidelines of the 9th Pomegranates and Autumn Festival, told Kurdistan 24 that strongly believes that Kurdish pomegranates one day will be on the market in Czechia.

Consul-General Kortanek thanked the Halabja authorities for the invitation to the yearly festival that promotes Kurdish pomegranates from Halabja.

“I'm really delighted that I can enjoy the amazing atmosphere of the pomegranate festival because this exactly is a very nice example of how you can promote your agriculture, how you can promote your food and how you can promote Kurdish culture.”

He also says they are considering importing Kurdish pomegranates to Czechia. I have to admit that we are considering promoting Kurdish pomegranates to Czechia. But first of all we have to solve some legislation issue and then I strongly believe that one day the Kurdish pomegranates will be on the market in Czechia."

On Oct. 24, the Czech Republic consul general in Erbil, Karel Kortanek, during the ceremony celebrating the Czech Republic's National Day told Kurdistan 24 that he is sure “that the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Czechia is very positive.”

“Agriculture is a very significant sector for the cooperation between Czechia and Kurdistan Region,” he added. “We try to make some cooperation, for example, [in the] water industry and water management [sectors]."

“I will be very happy if the Kurdish pomegranates will be on the Czech markets," the envoy also remarked.

The Czech Republic opened its diplomatic office in Erbil in May 2006.