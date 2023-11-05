UPDATED: Drone shot down by US forces near Tal Baydar: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports that the U.S. army shot down a drone near the Tall Baydar base.

Initially, it was not confirmed yet if the drone was Turkish or Iranian drone.

But a coalition source later confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that a drone was shot down in the vicinity of Tall Baydar this morning. Moreover, the source later added that the morning’s drone shot down near Tal Baydar "was not Turkish.”

SOHR initially reported that a Turkish drone was shot down. However, it later reported the drone was actually fired from Iraq.

The Iranian-backed "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" group at the same time claimed a drone attack on the Tal Baydar base.

So far, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have not commented on the incident.

Also on Oct. 5, the US-led coalition shot down a Turkish drone that was deemed a potential threat to American forces in Syria.

From Oct. 5-9, Turkey launched an air campaign in northeastern Syria, killing at least 18 civilians, according to international NGOs, severely damaging infrastructure.

"We tell the Americans that we have no problem with you in Syrian territory. However, we will not refrain from targeting the organization nestled there,” the Turkish FM Fidan told reporters on Oct. 18.

The drone incident comes amidst increased Turkish shelling in northern Syria.

Moreover, Iranian-backed groups have increased drone attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria amidst the war in Gaza.

The story was updated at 6:13 PM.