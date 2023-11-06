Middle East will succeed 'if there is tolerance and justice,' says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, attended the graduation ceremony of Duhok University's 28th graduating class on Monday, where he delivered a speech.

The Premier noted that the Middle East will be among the world's most developed regions “if there is tolerance and justice.”

The Prime Minister thanked the university council and university teachers for fulfilling their duties, while also thanking parents of the graduates for helping their children complete their studies.

To the graduates of Duhok University: You are the custodians of our future.



A #StrongerKurdistan will demand new skills and jobs in banking, AI, agriculture, technology, and more.



We must ensure that our public universities cater to our future economy. pic.twitter.com/A4dU85IGLJ — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 6, 2023

He further stressed that Duhok University was established under difficult circumstances and with the resistance and hard work of its professors, it is progressing day by day.

During his remarks, Barzani said that tensions and wars continue in Europe and the Middle East, and there is a risk of these tensions spreading.

"We Kurds understand the devastating effects of war and call for an end to tensions and the killing of civilians," he noted, while alluding to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Concerning the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the Prime Minister stated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had done its best to protect the constitutional rights of its citizens and reach an agreement with Baghdad.

“We will continue our efforts to guarantee the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region's citizens, and we hope Baghdad will keep its promises,” he reiterated.

“As a result of increased economic and political pressures, all Kurdistan Region citizens, especially teachers, and students, must be aware of this situation and work to raise national awareness so that our people do not fall victim to propaganda," he asserted, and added, "We will open new doors regardless of what obstacles they erect for us.”

Moreover, he concluded that they’re hopeful for the future of the Kurdistan Region and that “together we will overcome this stage and build a stronger and more advanced Kurdistan.”