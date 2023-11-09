Iraq, Canada premiers discuss ‘humanitarian pause’ in Gaza

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi and Canadian prime ministers on Wednesday discussed efforts to secure a humanitarian pause in Gaza, as the ongoing Israel-Hamas war has resulted in more than 10,000 causalities.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani received the call from his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom he had discussed the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza amid an intense urban battle between the Israeli forces and Hamas militants, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The Canadian and Iraqi officials discussed “facilitating a humanitarian pause in Gaza,” in order for the much-needed humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Palestinian enclave, the readout said. The Canadian press release similarly shared the account.

Trudeau and Al-Sudani agreed to collaborate for “de-escalation and finding prompt solutions” to the renewed conflict, sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 bloody attack on southern Jewish communities.

The international community, including “major and influential countries [should ] take decisive action” to uphold international law, Al-Sudani said, blaming the “occupying authorities” for violating the law.

Reiterated his support for the Palestinian people’s cause and rights, Al-Sudani condemned the “aggression against Gaza, including targeting civilians, particularly women and children,” the statement added.

Despite repeated calls by numerous countries for a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza, Israel has refused to halt its ground operations unless all of its more than 200 hostages are freed by the Palestinian Islamist group.