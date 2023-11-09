Turkish President Erdogan discusses Palestine with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is in Uzbekistan for the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, on Thursday met with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi.

“During the meeting, the humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's attacks on Gaza and the steps to be taken to find a solution, as well as bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran and regional issues, were discussed,” the Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications said.

Moreover, President Erdogan during the meeting said that “ending Israel's attacks would promote peace in the region and around the world and that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation should strive to reach a fair solution at the upcoming extraordinary summit.”

He also underlined that “Türkiye is ready to resolve the issue by assuming responsibility as a guarantor, President Erdoğan expressed that the Islamic world should take a joint stance and increase pressure on Israel.”

Following the Oct. 7 attack of Hamas on Israel, the 2.3 million people living in the isolated Palestinian enclave of Gaza are experiencing a grave humanitarian crisis amidst close-quarter fighting in Gaza between the Israeli army and Hamas.

According to Israeli officials, 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, while 240 people were taken hostage. This while, the health ministry in Gaza said the Israeli has killed more than 10,500 people, many of them children.

Both Iran and Türkiye (Turkey) have been fierce critics of Israel and both have relations with Hamas. However, Türkiye previously had diplomatic and economic relations with Israel.

Earlier this month Türkiye (Turkey) recalled its ambassador to Israel, Sakir Ozkan Torunlar, in a tit for tat move following Israel's decision last week to recall its envoy to Türkiye.

The decision by Israel was taken after President Erdogan called Hamas freedom fighters, and not terrorists.