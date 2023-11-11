PM Barzani, UK envoy stress safeguarding Iraq’s stability amid regional turmoil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the United Kingdom envoy to Iraq on Saturday stressed the importance of protecting Iraq’s stability amid regional turmoil sparked by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza since last month.

Barzani received UK Ambassador Stephen Charles Hitchen to Iraq in Erbil, where they discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

They agreed on the “importance of safeguarding Iraq’s stability and security as well as keeping the country away from the region's chaos and wars,” the statement read.

Barzani and Hitchen also underlined the importance of protecting the security of the US-led coalition forces, diplomatic missions, and embassies in Iraq, the press release noted.

The British envoy also met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani earlier Saturday.

The officials also discussed holding the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary elections on time as well as preparations in this regard.

The anti-ISIS coalition forces have come under increased drone attacks in recent weeks following the eruption of a renewed conflict between Hamas and Israel, sparked by the Palestinian group’s surprise attack on the southern Israeli communities.

The US has set its forces on high alert, as it has deployed at least two aircraft carrier strike groups and a submarine in the region in a bid to deter further escalation in the region.

In response to the recent attacks, the US forces had launched airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups in Syria.