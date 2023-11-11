Kurdistan Region counter-terrorism group refutes reports of drone attack on Harir base

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In an official statement, the Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD) has denied reports that Harir Air Base (also known as Bashur airbase) was attacked by suicide drones.

The statement advises the media that the sound of an explosion does not necessarily indicate an attack or bombing, but could be a training exercise.

Some Kurdish news outlets earlier on Saturday announced that unidentified suicide drones targeted the base at around noon.

Earlier this week, there was confirmation of two separate attacks on Harir, one just before midnight on Nov. 8 and the other in the evening on Nov. 9, by drones from Iran-backed armed groups.