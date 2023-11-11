Security

Kurdistan Region counter-terrorism group refutes reports of drone attack on Harir base

Some Kurdish news outlets earlier on Saturday announced that unidentified suicide drones targeted the base at around noon.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of the Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD). (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
The logo of the Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD). (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism drone attacks Harir Air Base

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In an official statement, the Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD) has denied reports that Harir Air Base (also known as Bashur airbase) was attacked by suicide drones.

The statement advises the media that the sound of an explosion does not necessarily indicate an attack or bombing, but could be a training exercise.

Some Kurdish news outlets earlier on Saturday announced that unidentified suicide drones targeted the base at around noon.

Earlier this week, there was confirmation of two separate attacks on Harir, one just before midnight on Nov. 8 and the other in the evening on Nov. 9, by drones from Iran-backed armed groups.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive