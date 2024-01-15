Iraqi PM Sudani invited to the Netherlands

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday received an official invitation from the Dutch PM Mark Rutte to visit the Netherlands during a meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to Iraq, Hans Sandee.

According to a readout from the Iraqi PM office, the purpose of the invitation to the Netherlands is to explore additional opportunities for partnership between the two countries and convey the Dutch government's aspiration to enhance cooperation.

The Iraqi PM office reported that the meeting also focused on reviewing bilateral relations between the two countries and exploring ways to enhance them.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around activating the joint council for water between the two countries, leveraging the Netherlands' expertise in water management, and the significance of the Netherlands assuming leadership of the NATO Mission in Iraq in mid-May.

The Dutch government in September decided to deploy 120 additional Dutch soldiers to Baghdad to support the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI),

The Dutch Ambassador Sandee reportedly highlighted the positive relations between the Netherlands and Iraq and expressed the interest of Dutch companies in participating in Iraqi development programs and infrastructure reconstruction.

Earlier this month, the Iraqi PM Sudani said it is working on ending the US-led coalition mission in Iraq, after a US drone strike on an pro-Iranian backed armed group on Jan 4 killed a senior figure in an Iran-linked militant group, which was condemned by Iraq as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Since October last year, the international troops have come under several drone and missile attacks in Syria and Iraq by Iran-backed armed groups, following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza.

The Iraqi PM office said the Iraqi government is now working on “joint technical collaboration to successfully conclude the mission and transition towards bilateral security and military cooperation.”

Furthermore, on Monday, Prime Minister Sudani departed from Baghdad to Switzerland to partake in the 54th Annual Meeting of The World Economic Forum at Davos. Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is also in attendance at Davos.