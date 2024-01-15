PM Barzani to meet world leaders at Switzerland’s Davos

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday headed to Switzerland’s Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum 2024, during which he is set to meet with world leaders, according to a statement.

Heading a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation, the premier is accompanied by several Kurdish investors and businesspeople, according to a government statement.

During the five-day annual event, Barzani is set to meet with various world leaders on the sidelines of the meetings, including officials from Europe and the Middle East, per the statement. The discussions of enhancing bilateral ties take center stage in the meetings.

Barzani will also take part in a panel on the conflicts and tensions in the Middle East.

“The premier’s participation is part of efforts to develop bilateral ties with other countries and discussing the topics that concern Iraq and the Middle East in general,” the statement noted.

Kurdish House, a first-ever Kurdish platform in the Swiss town to discuss economic and investment opportunities, will be inaugurated by the premier. Barzani also initiated and supervised the establishment of the platform, it said.

Kurdish House in Davos



The House is described by the organizers as a platform to exhibit the diverse opportunities in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq for investment and economic growth.





The World Economic Forum 2024 this year will begin under the banner of “Rebuilding Trust” with the participation of more than 2,800 participants, including prime ministers, presidents, and officials.

The geopolitical tensions, artificial intelligence, and youth employment are the remarkable topics that will be discussed during the meetings.