PM Barzani arrives in Switzerland for World Economic Forum

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation arrived in Switzerland on Monday to take part in the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Premier, who was also accompanied by several Kurdish investors and businesspeople, plans to meet with several world leaders during the Forum.

Moreover, Barzani will take part in a panel on the conflicts and tensions in the Middle East.

Kurdish House, the first-ever Kurdish platform in Davos has been instituted to discuss economic and investment opportunities and will be inaugurated by the Premier. Barzani personally initiated and supervised the platform’s establishment.

Scheduled to take place from January 15-19, this year’s World Economic Forum will begin under the banner of “Rebuilding Trust” with the participation of more than 2,800 participants, including prime ministers, presidents, and officials.

Geopolitical tensions, artificial intelligence, and youth employment are among the pressing topics highlighting meeting agendas at the Forum.