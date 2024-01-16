Three explosive drones intercepted in Erbil, says CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The air defense system at the Erbil International Airport has intercepted three explosive drones launched against the airport, the Kurdistan Region’s directorate of combatting terrorism announced hours after a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles on the Kurdish capital killed at least four civilians.

The three explosive drones were launched towards the Erbil Air Base, adjunct to the Erbil International Airport (EIA) at 5:05 AM (local time) houses the US-led Coalition against ISIS personnel, the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), reported.

The drones were “downed and destroyed,” the Directorate added.

The attacks come a few hours after a barrage of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ballistic missiles hit a private residence belonging to a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, which killed the real estate magnate and along with four members of his family, including two children, the Kurdish officials said.

Six other civilians have been wounded in the attacks, according to the official tally. All the casualties have been civilians.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned the deadly attacks, urging the international community to not remain silent on the “repeated attacks”.

Iraqi government similarly condemned the “Iranian aggression”, adding an investigation committee had been launched into the attacks.

The IRGC similarly targeted another residence of a Kurdish businessman in 2022, resulting in significant material damage to the mansion.