PM Barzani, Qatari PM stress developing bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani in Davos during the ongoing World Economic Forum, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Pleasure to see HE Sheikh @MBA_AlThani_ on the sidelines of #wef24. Kurdistan Region’s agricultural products are on the shelves in Qatar, we discussed building on this exchange and investment in Kurdistan Region’s thriving banking sector. pic.twitter.com/JSEUJhf2kh — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 16, 2024

Notably, al-Thani is also the country’s foreign minister.

At the meeting, both sides discussed the latest situation in Iraq and the region.

They also stressed the development of bilateral relations and investment and the arrival of Qatari investors in the Kurdistan Region.

On Oct. 31, Qatar inaugurated its first consul general in Erbil.

The Kurdistan Region has long seen the Gulf markets as a potential place for exporting its agricultural produce, including pomegranates and potatoes, which have already appeared in a number of Gulf markets’ grocery stores, including the UAE.