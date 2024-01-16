Politics

PM Barzani, Qatari PM stress developing bilateral ties

author_image Spindar Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Jan. 16, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani in Davos during the ongoing World Economic Forum, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Notably, al-Thani is also the country’s foreign minister.

At the meeting, both sides discussed the latest situation in Iraq and the region.

They also stressed the development of bilateral relations and investment and the arrival of Qatari investors in the Kurdistan Region.

On Oct. 31, Qatar inaugurated its first consul general in Erbil.

The Kurdistan Region has long seen the Gulf markets as a potential place for exporting its agricultural produce, including pomegranates and potatoes, which have already appeared in a number of Gulf markets’ grocery stores, including the UAE.

