Residents of Soran protest Erbil attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24 reporter Tayfur Mohammed on Wednesday reported that residents of Soran Independent Administration demonstrated against Monday's missile attacks on Erbil by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A demonstrator told Kurdistan24, “All Kurds in Kurdistan are wounded. What is the fault of the Kurdish nation? We will insist on protecting our flag and our country.”

Another demonstrator told Kurdistan24 “These attacks are far from all human values.”

“They can kill us, but they cannot take away our will and destroy us. This terrorist act will not go unanswered. The central government [Iraqi Government] must fulfill its duty and responsibility,” the protestor added.

On Monday at least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, resulting in four casualties among his family, including his 11-month and 18-month-old children. Six others have been wounded.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the assault, confirming that it was carried out using ballistic missiles.

Moreover, the Iraqi Government described the attack as “aggression against sovereignty” and the principle of neighborliness, according to a statement from the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a statement to the UN Security Council on Wednesday morning, Iran strongly defended the attacks, writing that “The strikes were in self-defense and in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter,” while further insisting they were a response to the Kerman bombings that killed 100 people earlier in January.

