PM Barzani, Hungarian President address Middle East instability

Spindar Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, on Wednesday, met with Hungarian President Katalin Novak in Davos during the ongoing World Economic Forum, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

At the meeting, both sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, in addition to advancing their bilateral relations.

President Novak expressed her condolences for the deaths of civilians in the attack on Erbil, and reaffirmed Hungary's support for the Kurdistan Region.

As Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Hungarian President for his condolences and support, he emphasized that the Kurdistan Region intends to remain a source of security and stability in Iraq and throughout the Middle East.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Novak visited Erbil and met with top Kurdistan Region officials including Premier Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani. 

There, President Novak oversaw the inauguration of the Hungary-funded Meltho International School in Erbil’s Christian quarter of Ankawa. 

Moreover, Hungary was a major contributor in the fight against ISIS, with Hungarian Chief of Staff of Defense Ferenc Korom in December 2018 claiming that his country had supplied about 250 tons of weapons and ammunition to Peshmerga in the fight against the terror group.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) shaking hands with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novak, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
