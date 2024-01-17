PM Barzani discusses strengthening bilateral ties with several heads of state

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Davos during the ongoing World Economic Forum, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

At the meeting, the strengthening of bilateral relations was discussed with all parties.

The three countries are of strategic importance to the Kurds, as they have invested heavily in various sectors in the Kurdish region.

The Dutch have partaken a keen interest in the agricultural sector, such as in 2021 when they supported the opening of a large potato processing plant in Duhok worth 5.8 million euros. Last May, the Kurdistan Region planted 5,000 trees using an advanced Dutch technology called Groasis Waterboxx.

The Koreans, meanwhile, have focused on the electronics and automotive sectors, among other, lesser known ventures.

Prime Minister Barzani and a top KRG delegation arrived in Switzerland on Monday to take part in the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos.

Kurdish House, the first-ever Kurdish platform in Davos has been instituted to discuss economic and investment opportunities and inaugurated by the Premier. Barzani personally initiated and supervised the platform’s establishment.

Scheduled to take place from January 15-19, this year’s World Economic Forum will begin under the banner of “Rebuilding Trust” with the participation of more than 2,800 participants, including prime ministers, presidents, and officials.

Geopolitical tensions, artificial intelligence, and youth employment are among the pressing topics highlighted on meeting agendas at the Forum.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq