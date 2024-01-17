PM Barzani thanks French president’s ‘continuous support’

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his “continuous support” in a meeting in Switzerland’s Davos.

Prime Minister Barzani met with President Macron on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they discussed the latest Iranian missile attack on Erbil.

“I thanked the President [Macron] for his backing and continuous support,” Prime Minister Barzani said in a social media post on X platform, formerly Twitter, expressing his delight at the meeting.

The deadly Iranian ballistic missiles on Erbil on Monday night which killed at least four civilians was one of the main topics of the meeting, according to a government statement.

The leaders believed the attacks were “real threats” on the Kurdistan Region and they were blatant violations of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s sovereignty, according to the press release.

I was pleased to see my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron in Davos. I thanked the President for his backing and continuous support -mb. pic.twitter.com/2F24oXDFmL — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) January 17, 2024

They reiterated the importance of safeguarding the security and stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, it added.

The French president expressed his sympathy to Barzani and reiterated his country’s support for the Kurdistan Region, the release noted.

Barzani on Monday arrived in Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum 2024 under the title of Rebuilding Trust.

The premier has already met with the US secretary of state and national security advisor, among other Western leaders.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos #WEF2024 #KurdistanAtDavos



📸KRG pic.twitter.com/jO691wnulu — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) January 17, 2024

In a presser in the European town, Barzani on Tuesday strongly condemned the deadly Iranian attacks.

As an integral part of the US-led coalition against ISIS, France has provided the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces with training as well as air support in the Kurdish forces’ fight against the terror group between 2014 and 2017.