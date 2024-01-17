Politics

KRG ready to strengthen trade ties with Czechia, says PM Barzani

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) during his meeting with Czechia Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is ready to strengthen trade and commerce ties with the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed with the Central European country’s foreign minister.

Barzani met with Czechia Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavský in Switzerland’s Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024. 

“We stand ready to strengthen bilateral trade and commerce,” Barzani told the foreign minister, saying the two nations share “a special relationship” rooted in the Kurdish struggle.

The premier thanked the minister for standing with the Kurdistan Region following the [Iranian] attack on Erbil recently.

Barzani is currently attending the Forum, where he has met with several Western leaders, with whom he had discussed the recent deadly Iranian ballistic missiles that had killed at least four civilians.

The Czech Republic opened its diplomatic office in Erbil in May 2006.

In a bid to strengthen its cultural ties with Kurdistan, the European country has previously organized music concerts in the Region, among other projects.

