Politics

UN Deputy Special Envoy for Iraq briefs Iraqi Security Advisor on Iranian Kurdish camps

Claudio Cordone briefed Qasim Al-Araji on his recent visit to three camps for Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
UN Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, Claudio Cordone (left), met with Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji in Baghdad on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 (Photo: UNAMI)
UN Deputy Special Representative for Iraq, Claudio Cordone (left), met with Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji in Baghdad on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 (Photo: UNAMI)
Kurdistan UNAMI Iran Iranian Kurds UN Qasim Al-Araji

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The UN Deputy Special Representative for Iraq for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance, Claudio Cordone on Thursday met in Baghdad with Iraq National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji and discussed his visit to refugee camps for Iranian Kurds.

"The DSRSG briefed Mr. Araji on his recent visit to three camps for Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region, coordinated with the Federal and Kurdistan Region authorities. They also discussed other security issues and the ongoing cooperation between Iraq and the United Nations," UNAMI posted on Facebook.

On Jan. 10, in coordination with federal and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities, Cordone visited 3 camps for Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Kurdistan Region.

"Their reps affirmed commitment to civilian status and asked for assistance," he posted on X. "The UN in Iraq supports continued Iraq-Iran dialogue on border security."

Moreover, UNAMI said they also discussed other security issues and the ongoing cooperation between Iraq and the UN.

Read More: KRG, Iran discuss security agreement

Iraq and Iran in March last year signed a security agreement to move away Iranian Kurdish opposition groups from the border. Kurdish officials have underlined their commitment to the implementation of the agreement.

Kurdish officials have previously announced it would comply with the agreement.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive