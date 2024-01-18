UN Deputy Special Envoy for Iraq briefs Iraqi Security Advisor on Iranian Kurdish camps

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The UN Deputy Special Representative for Iraq for Political Affairs and Electoral Assistance, Claudio Cordone on Thursday met in Baghdad with Iraq National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji and discussed his visit to refugee camps for Iranian Kurds.

DSRSG @claudio_cordone briefed @qassimalaraji on his recent visit to three camps for Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region, coordinated w/ the Federal & KR authorities. They also discussed other security issues & the ongoing cooperation between #Iraq & the UN. pic.twitter.com/p5cmO0axZk — UNAMI (@UNIraq) January 18, 2024

"The DSRSG briefed Mr. Araji on his recent visit to three camps for Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in the Kurdistan Region, coordinated with the Federal and Kurdistan Region authorities. They also discussed other security issues and the ongoing cooperation between Iraq and the United Nations," UNAMI posted on Facebook.

In coordination with federal & KR authorities, today I visited 3 camps for Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Kurdistan Region. Their reps affirmed commitment to civilian status and asked for assistance. @UNIraq supports continued Iraq-Iran dialogue on border security. pic.twitter.com/WuTSqTpQBH — Claudio Cordone (@claudio_cordone) January 10, 2024

On Jan. 10, in coordination with federal and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities, Cordone visited 3 camps for Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Kurdistan Region.

"Their reps affirmed commitment to civilian status and asked for assistance," he posted on X. "The UN in Iraq supports continued Iraq-Iran dialogue on border security."

Moreover, UNAMI said they also discussed other security issues and the ongoing cooperation between Iraq and the UN.

Iraq and Iran in March last year signed a security agreement to move away Iranian Kurdish opposition groups from the border. Kurdish officials have underlined their commitment to the implementation of the agreement.

