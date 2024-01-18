Security

No drone shot down near Erbil airport: CTD

The Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism on Thursday denied media reports that a drone was shot down in Erbil.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) on Thursday denied media reports that the US-led coalition shot down a drone near the Erbil International Airport (EIA).

Moreover, the Erbil International Airport (EIA)’s General Directorate announced on Thursday that flights to and from the airport continue. “We reject the rumors of closing the airport,” the General Directorate said.

Since October there have been at least 140 attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces, a Pentagon official told Kurdistan 24, including 57 in Iraq and 83 in Syria.

Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq have asserted responsibility for the attacks, attributing them to retaliation for US backing of Israel in the ongoing Gaza conflict, which has been ongoing since October.

Moreover, on Monday, Iran carried out a widely condemned ballistic missile attack on a civilian house in Erbil, in which four civilians were killed. Iran claimed that the attack targeted a Mossad base.

Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Department of Foreign Relations on Thursday told reporters that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has always been a factor of stability for neighboring countries

"We reject Iran's accusations and they have no basis in fact," he said.

