Eight newborns named after victims of Erbil missile attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Eight children born in Erbil maternity and teaching hospital were named after Monday’s Iranian missile attack victims Zhina and Peshraw, the parents of the children told Kurdistan 24.

On Monday at least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, which killed him, including his 11-month daughter Zhina. A total of four civilians were killed in the attack.

Zhina is named after Zhina (Mahsa) Amini, a Kurdish woman, who was killed by Iran’s morality police last year, which sparked widespread protests in Iran.

Three of the eight children born after the Iranian missile attack on Erbil were named Peshraw and five were named Zhina.

“We named the children after them as a tribute to martyrs Peshraw and his daughter Zhina, and to keep their names alive,” one of the parents said.

Shadan Sherwan, director of Erbil Maternity Hospital told Kurdistan24, that the parents named their babies after Peshraw and Zhina as a “response to the enemies to know that the will of our people is very strong.”