Politics

Eight newborns named after victims of Erbil missile attack

“We named the children after them as a tribute to martyrs Peshraw and his daughter Zhina."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Eight children born at the Erbil Maternity and Teaching Hospital were named Zhina and Peshraw (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Eight children born at the Erbil Maternity and Teaching Hospital were named Zhina and Peshraw (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Peshraw Dizayee Zhina Iranian missile attacks Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Eight children born in Erbil maternity and teaching hospital were named after Monday’s Iranian missile attack victims Zhina and Peshraw, the parents of the children told Kurdistan 24.

On Monday at least three ballistic missiles hit the private residence of a renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee in northern Erbil city during a family gathering, which killed him, including his 11-month daughter Zhina. A total of four civilians were killed in the attack.

Zhina is named after Zhina (Mahsa) Amini, a Kurdish woman, who was killed by Iran’s morality police last year, which sparked widespread protests in Iran.

Three of the eight children born after the Iranian missile attack on Erbil were named Peshraw and five were named Zhina.

“We named the children after them as a tribute to martyrs Peshraw and his daughter Zhina, and to keep their names alive,” one of the parents said.

Shadan Sherwan, director of Erbil Maternity Hospital told Kurdistan24, that the parents named their babies after Peshraw and Zhina as a “response to the enemies to know that the will of our people is very strong.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive