PM Barzani, German Minister of State address attack on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday received an official telephone call from German Minister of State Tobias Lindner.

Condemning the Jan. 15 attack on Erbil, the German Minister expressed his country's condolences and support for the Kurdistan Region.

Meanwhile, Barzani expressed his gratitude to Germany for its support and solidarity.

Moreover, both sides agreed that Coalition forces should continue to assist Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the fight against terrorism.

Resolving the issues between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi Government and providing constitutional rights and financial entitlements for the Region, was another part of the discussions.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Jan. 15 night targeted the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attack.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of their kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Premier Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.