Demonstration condemning Erbil missile attack in Chamchamal prevented

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Hussein Anwar, a member of the Politburo of the Kurdistan Democratic Youth Union, told Kurdistan24 on Thursday that they had requested permission from the Chamchamal governor to hold a demonstration at 10:30 pm on Thursday against the Iranian Jan. 15 attack on Erbil.

“Still, they have not responded to us yet,” Anwar said.

Furthermore, he stated that it is unfortunate that "peaceful demonstrations condemning that grave crime committed against the Kurdish people were not allowed." He also believes that the Chamchamal administration should have shown support for these demonstrations, considering that Erbil is the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Contrarily, protests condemning the missile attacks were allowed this week in Duhok and Erbil, with thousands of protestors turning out to denounce the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The IRGC on Jan. 15 night targeted the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attack.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of their kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Premier Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.

