Security

Three drug suspects arrested in Erbil

Two of the suspects were not Kurdistan Region residents.
author_image Spindar Mohammed
The confiscated drugs on display by Kurdistan Region police. (Photo: Kurdistan Region’s anti-narcotics agency)
The confiscated drugs on display by Kurdistan Region police. (Photo: Kurdistan Region’s anti-narcotics agency)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Region’s anti-narcotics agency Drugs Methamphetamine Narcotics

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region’s anti-narcotics agency on Sunday announced that its forces had arrested three drug dealers, along with confiscating several kilograms of drugs.

Two of the suspects were not Kurdistan Region residents.

The arrest led them to seize 25.8 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Sidakan District and downtown Erbil.

While trying to arrest them, one of the suspects confronted police and an ensuing scuffle occurred, resulting in injuries to the suspect.

The Kurdistan Region has ramped up arrest and confiscation efforts in a bid in recent years to crack down on the spread of narcotics.

Drug trafficking and use have seen a surge in Iraq, particularly in recent decades.

The Kurdistan Regional Government in mid-October of 2023 held a Conference on Combating Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in the presence of several faith community leaders, security officials, and regional and Western diplomats to discuss the issue. 

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive