KRG spox responds to Iranian Foreign Ministry

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani, on Monday in a statement responded to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani’s claim that Iran targeted a Mossad base in Erbil.

“The Iranian spokesman once again justified last week's missile attack on Erbil, alleging that they targeted an Israeli Mossad base in Erbil with their missiles and that they did not target the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” the statement read.

Hawramani added that despite the efforts of the Iraqi Government’s delegation, the Iraqi Parliament confirmed that the home of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee was not a Mossad base. ”Tehran is making baseless claims and is proud of the crimes they have committed against innocent Kurdish citizens.”

“The actions of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) [...] caused the deaths and injuries of women and children. Moreover, this was a blatant violation of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty, as well as the principles of neighborliness, and international law. No false propaganda, manipulated news, or fabricated images can conceal this crime. Public opinion in Iran, Iraq, and the region cannot be deceived,” according to the statement.

Hawramani’s statement further reasoned that while Iran's ballistic missiles can reach many other places and countries that Iran considers its enemies, “why do they only target innocent people in the Kurdistan Region with their ballistic missiles? They do not dare to launch missiles at a country that has advanced forces, missiles, and weapons. Instead, they only launch these ballistic missiles at innocent people in Kurdistan.”

The IRGC on Jan. 15 night targeted the private residence of renowned Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee during a family gathering in Erbil, where he was killed along with his daughter and two other guests. Six others were wounded in the attack.

The US, UK, and United Nations strongly condemned the attacks, which were the second of their kind by the IRGC on private residences in Erbil, with the last such instance occurring at the site of a prominent Kurdish oil tycoon in 2021.

The deadly attacks have taken center stage in the discussions between Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and leaders of various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland’s Davos.