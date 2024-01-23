Kosovo tries to tackle domestic violence - but women keep dying

PRISTINA, KOSOVO (AFP) - After more than a decade in an abusive marriage, Linda fled to a refuge in a suburb of Kosovo's capital Pristina, a safe space for survivors in a nation long ravaged by domestic violence.

"Once he hit me so hard that he broke three fingers, while I bled all over," the 37-year-old told AFP.

"He is insanely jealous. He treats me like a servant, repeating, 'You are mine and belong only to me.'"

The shelter -- part of a government-backed network to help women get out of abusive relationships -- gave sanctuary to roughly 150 victims last year alone, according to its director Zana Hamiti.

Kosovo's patriarchal culture, post-traumatic stress linked to war, and a flimsy legal system has allowed domestic violence to sink deep roots.

It again hit the headlines late last year after the shooting of mother-of-two Liridona Ademaj, whose husband allegedly paid a hitman to murder her.

The killing sparked outrage with protests across Kosovo calling for immediate action against gender-based violence.

Ademaj's husband and three other suspects were later arrested and remain in custody.

"We are still a patriarchal society where men's words dominate, but also a society that has gone through war, trauma, and difficult living conditions," said Hamiti.

But women keep dying, with 54 femicides in the country of just 1.7 million people since 2010.

"I think that the femicide trend is increasing," said Luljeta Demolli from Kosovar Centre for Gender Studies.

'Sexism everywhere'

Last year the police recorded more than 1,100 cases of gender-based violence but human rights watchdogs are convinced that the number represents just a fraction of actual abuse.

"These figures do not reflect the whole truth," said Leonida Molliqaj from the advocacy group Qika.

To combat the scourge, the government has launched an employment scheme for women who are victims of domestic abuse, with the finance ministry subsidising 70 percent of their pay for six months.

The move follows an uptick in women elected to top government posts in recent years, with two of the seven presidents since independence being women.

But women in Kosovo say the challenges remain steep, with men still owning most property and deeply ingrained traditions -- especially in rural areas -- where women are pressured to stay home with family.

"Gender respect in Kosovo is at a zero, zero, zero (level)," said Merima, a 57-year-old housewife, on the sidelines of a recent protest, as she lambasted deep-seated prejudices that privilege men over women in Kosovo.

"It is necessary to start fighting from kindergarten," she added.

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani said "sexism is present almost everywhere" in her annual address to the parliament.

"Almost every woman has experienced it, in one way or another," she said.

But some programmes are making headway, like the shelter in Pristina.

After relocating to the facility, Linda -- whose name we have changed to protect her -- was able to find a job and later bought a small apartment with her family's help.

But she is still fighting to keep custody of her children in an ongoing court case with her ex-partner.

Even still, fear of retribution from her husband remains ever present.

"My ex-husband will never leave me alone," she told AFP.

"Who knows, maybe I'll end up like Liridona."