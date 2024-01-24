U.S. carries out airstrikes on Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In response to attacks by the Iranian-backed militia group Kataib Hezbollah (KH), U.S. forces conducted on Wednesday unilateral airstrikes against three facilities used by Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

"At 12:15 a.m. (Iraq time), U.S. CENTCOM forces conducted unilateral airstrikes against three facilities used by Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group and other Iran-affiliated groups in Iraq. These strikes targeted KH headquarters, storage, and training locations for rocket, missile, and one-way attack UAV capabilities," U.S. CENTCOM announced on Tuesday evening.

The U.S. strikes came in response to attacks by Iran-backed groups on U.S. forces, including the attack on al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq on Jan. 20, on Jan. 24.

During that attack a number of U.S. personnel suffered traumatic brain injuries and least one Iraqi service member was wounded.

The U.S. strikes were reportedly carried out in Jurf al-Sakhr and Al-Qa'im area, near the Syrian border.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a statement said "the precision strikes are in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks against U.S. and Coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias."

"I am grateful for both the skill and professionalism with which our personnel planned and conducted these strikes and the continued efforts of our troops on the ground as they work with regional partners to further dismantle and degrade ISIS."

On Monday, the Biden administration announced sanctions on four Iraqis, three of them leaders of KH, as well as two Iraqi companies, one being the airline, Fly Baghdad.

This is a developing story...