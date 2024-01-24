Iraq calls US defensive strikes as ‘aggression’

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Major General Yehia Rasool, the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Wednesday said they will treat the recent US defensive strikes as “acts of aggression”.

“We call on the international community to fulfill its responsibility in supporting peace and security, preventing all violations threatening Iraq's stability and sovereignty,” Rasool said. “We will treat these operations as acts of aggression and take necessary actions to preserve the lives and dignity of Iraqis on their land that became safe and stable due to the sacrifices of our people.”

The U.S. on Tuesday evening carried out airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Popular

Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Jurf Al-Nasr and Al-Qaim in response to attacks by Iranian-backed groups on Ain al-Assad and other US bases in Iraq and Syria.

During that Jan. 20 attack on the Ain al-Assad air base a number of U.S. personnel suffered traumatic brain injuries and at least one Iraqi service member was wounded.

Moreover, since the conflict in Gaza, Iranian-backed armed groups have increased attacks on joint U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.

Read More: U.S. carries out airstrikes on Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in a statement said the recent U.S. strikes “are in direct response to a series of escalatory attacks against U.S. and Coalition personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias."

“While positive steps have been taken to reshape the future relationship and missions of the Coalition members and advisors in Iraq, the recent actions are hindering this progress, undermining agreements and various sectors of joint security cooperation,” spokesperson Rasool, furthermore, added.

“This unacceptable act undermines years of cooperation, blatantly violates Iraq's sovereignty, and contributes to an irresponsible escalation. It occurs at a time when the region is already grappling with the danger of expanding conflict, the repercussions of the aggression on Gaza, and the consequences of the immoral war of extermination faced by the Palestinian people.”



“While the major powers, including the United States, remained silent regarding these crimes, we see the United States sliding into condemnable and unjustified aggressive actions against Iraqi territory and national sovereignty.”