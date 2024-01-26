KRG strongly condemns attack on Khor Mor gas field

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Safeen Dizayee, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Foreign Relations Department, on Friday strongly condemned the attack on the Khor Mor gas field.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Khor Mor gas field, targeting both people and infrastructure, with a clear agenda to hinder our progress and discourage investments," he said in a post on X.

"These despicable acts won't deter our commitment to a stronger Kurdistan. The perpetrators must be held accountable."

A security source told Kurdistan24 that on Thursday at 10:30 p.m., two Katyusha rockets struck the Khor Mor’s oil production plant.

Several Western countries so far have condemned the attack, including the US, France and UK.

“We appreciate the sympathy and support of friendly countries who have consistently condemned these attacks," Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani noted on Friday.

"However, it is important to note that statements and condemnations alone will not suffice in ending these unjust attacks and preventing their recurrence."