India celebrates its 75th Republic Day in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Indian Consulate General in Erbil on Friday held a reception to mark the 75th Republic Day in attendance of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials as well as diplomats based in the Kurdish region.

India adopted its constitution on Jan. 26, 1950, making it a sovereign republic.

“In the last 75 years, we are working towards making a big democracy,” Indian Consul General Madan Gopal told Kurdistan24 following the reception on Friday night.

“We are here to promote peace and harmony as a family,” the diplomat said.

Regarding the current relations between India and the Kurdistan Region, Gopal said the ties “are very good” and his mission is looking forward to developing it further, including in the cultural and economic fields.

Kurdish and Indian cultural and trade delegations have exchanged visits in recent years, he added.

India established its diplomatic representation in Kurdistan Region in 2016.

Additional reporting by Kurdistan24 Erbil reporter Azar Farooq