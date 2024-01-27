President Masoud Barzani receives family of Peshraw Dizayee

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Saturday received the family of Peshraw Dizayee, who was killed by Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Jan. 15 along with his daughter and two other civilians.

In the meeting with Dizayee’s relatives and brothers, Barzani extended his condolences to the family again and wished the wounded a speedy recovery, according to a statement from the Kurdish leader’s office, known as Barzani Headquarters.

Oppression has been committed against the family and the Kurdistan Region people, President Barzani said, describing the attacks as “a crime”.

Barzani personally attended the funeral procession of Mr. Dizayee and his 11-month-old daughter Zheena in Erbil.

Mohsen Dizayee, a renowned Kurdish politician and a relative of the deceased, extended his appreciation to the Barzani’s support, the press release added. Abdulla Dizayee, the brother of the late businessman, similarly appreciated the former Kurdistan Region president’s “sympathy”.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the private residence during a family gathering, accusing it of being a “Mossad center”, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency. The allegations have been vehemently rejected by Erbil and Baghdad officials.

In addition to widespread condemnations from Western countries and the United Nations, thousands of protestors across the Kurdistan Region demonstrated against the deadly attacks.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani promptly launched an investigation committee, which later rejected the Iranian allegations that the site was a spy center.

The IRGC has previously targeted the private residence of another Kurdish businessman without resulting in any causality.

