Enemies have consistently attempted to create problems for Kurdistan Region, says PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday in Erbil attended the third conference for Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representatives in foreign countries, where he gave a speech.

“Kurdistan Region international relations in recent years have been developed,” the Prime Minister said, while noting, “The KRG has taken significant measures to enhance its global presence. These efforts include hosting high-level delegations in the Kurdistan Region and actively participating in international conferences.”

The Premier also stated that the Region has always played a crucial role in ensuring security and stability both within Iraq and in the broader region. “We are committed to fostering strong and positive relations with neighboring countries as well as the international community at large. Our primary objective is to enhance and cultivate our foreign and international relations grounded in mutual interest and respect.”

“The KRG has demonstrated that it is an effective partner in the international community,” Barzani further stressed.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Kurdish region has never been a threat to any country.

“Our common interests with international and regional countries must be acknowledged and safeguarded while respecting the sovereignty of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” he reaffirmed.

Moreover, he expressed his gratitude to all the countries that have helped the Kurds in difficult stages since the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 688 in 1991.

The resolution, through advocacy by France, the US, and Turkey, among others, led to the adoption of a no-fly zone over northern Iraq's Kurdish enclave, which would later become the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

The Premier continued, “we take pride in the accomplishments of the Kurdish diaspora and hope that they will serve as a shining example of our society abroad. They play a vital role in promoting Kurdish culture and advocating for the rights of the Kurdish people.”

Furthermore, he underlined that foreign KRG representation’s role should serve as a home for Kurds, providing them with all the necessary facilities. “In addition, it should strive to foster political, economic, and trade relationships with foreign countries that align with the best interests of Kurdistan.”

“The KRG has faced numerous political, economic, and financial crises in the past. Enemies have consistently attempted to create problems and obstacles, hindering the progress, prosperity, and stability of Kurdistan. However, our heroic nation will prevail, as our will is stronger than any conspiracy,” Barzani concluded, while alluding to the recent missile attacks in Erbil by Iran.

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq