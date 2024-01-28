Politics

KRG representatives ‘central’ to Kurdistan Region’s diplomatic outreach, says PM Barzani

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering remarks at the Third Conference of KRG Representations in Erbil, Jan. 28, 2024. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan KRG Masrour Barzani Third Conference of KRG Representations

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representatives abroad have been “central” to the diplomatic outreach of Iraq’s Kurdistan, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday.

The premier shared the remarks in a social media post on X platform, formerly Twitter, following his participation on Sunday at the Third Conference of the KRG Representations Abroad.  

“Our representatives have been central to the Kurdistan Region's diplomatic outreach,” Barzani wrote.

“They help tell our national story and promote people-to-people ties and economic partnerships,” he added.

Numerous KRG representatives on Sunday attended the conference in Erbil, where they discussed the activities of their diplomatic missions.

Barzani also delivered his remarks at the event, highlighting the Kurdish diplomatic endeavors and the “important role” the representatives play in fostering ties with other nations.

“Kurdistan Region international relations in recent years have been developed,” the premier said, noting, “The KRG has taken significant measures to enhance its global presence. These efforts include hosting high-level delegations in the Kurdistan Region and actively participating in international conferences.”

“Our common interests with international and regional countries must be acknowledged and safeguarded while respecting the sovereignty of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq,” he reaffirmed.

The head of the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations, in a panel, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, highlighted the progress Kurdish diplomacy has made in developing the Region’s capabilities, including the provision of scholarships.

