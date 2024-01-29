Politics

PM Barzani condemns attacks on US forces in Jordan

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani delivering remarks at an event in Erbil. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday condemned "the cowardly attack" on the US forces in Jordan, in which at least three US personnel were killed. 

"I condemn yesterday’s cowardly attack on US forces in NE Jordan in the strongest terms," Prime Minister Barzani said. 

"My thoughts are with the US government and people for the tragic losses in this difficult time," he added. 

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani similarly condemned the "terrorist attack" on the forces, extending his condolences to the families of the victims. 

It is the first time American military personnel have been killed since the beginning of the Hamas-Israel war in October last year following nearly daily drone and missile attacks on the US troops in the Middle East.

"We shall respond," President Biden said on Sunday at a South Carolina church banquet center.

In response to more than 150 attacks on the US troops in Iraq and Syria, the US has launched retaliatory strikes against the Iranian-backed militias, resulting in causalities among its top commanders. 

