KRG Council of Ministers addresses financial entitlements

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday said their primary focus at the World Economic Forum in Davos was to underscore the “significance of upholding security, peace, and stability in the Kurdistan Region,” as well as putting an “end to the attacks targeting the region,” according to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement.

The remarks came during a KRG Council of Ministers meeting in Erbil, which the premier chaired.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani discussed the results of the KRG delegation to the Forum in Davos, Switzerland earlier in January.

The premier further emphasized that the Forum was a highly significant event, and it reflected the Kurdistan Region's geopolitical standing positively to world leaders.

Barzani also noted that this year, in Davos, they successfully inaugurated the Kurdish House, a place for leaders and investors to learn more about the Kurdistan Region and its economic outlook.

“This event saw the participation of numerous investors with the aim of fostering economic and trade relations between the private sector, as well as both domestic and foreign investors,” he added.

The Prime Minister, on behalf of the Council, extended his condolences once again to the families of martyr Peshraw Dizayee and all the victims of the attack and oppression targeting the people of the Kurdistan Region.

Later, the acting Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Mohammed, presented the latest updates on the negotiations with Baghdad regarding the budget, salaries, production costs, and oil belonging to the Kurds.

The members of the KRG negotiating delegation and relevant ministers stressed that Erbil has fulfilled its obligations. The delegation had submitted a draft amendment to the federal budget law to remove obstacles currently preventing the remittance of the KRG's financial entitlements, particularly the salaries of its “civil servants,” a term used to denote government employees.

However, despite the Federal Council of Ministers' decision to partially fund the region's salary expenditure on January 14th in the form of loans, unfortunately, the delegation lamented that 17 days have passed with no action having been taken by Baghdad.

