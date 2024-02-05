Security

Peshmerga General, U.S. military advisor discuss bilateral relations

“Coordination, bilateral relations, the steps of the MOP reform process, the unification of Peshmerga forces and taking more consideration of training bases were discussed,” the statement read.
author_image Kurdistan 24
General Issa Ozer, the Peshmerga Ministry’s Chief of Staff (right), during his meeting with Colonel Mike Gachero, senior military advisor at the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
General Issa Ozer, the Peshmerga Ministry’s Chief of Staff (right), during his meeting with Colonel Mike Gachero, senior military advisor at the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Feb. 5, 2024. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Peshmerga General Issa Ozer Colonel Mike Gachero US Consulate in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – General Issa Ozer, the Peshmerga Ministry’s Chief of Staff, on Monday met with Colonel Mike Gachero, senior military advisor at the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, according to a statement from the Peshmerga Ministry.

“Coordination, bilateral relations, the steps of the MOP reform process, the unification of Peshmerga forces and taking more consideration of training bases were discussed,” the statement read.

Another topic of their discussion was a memorandum of understanding between the Peshmerga Ministry and the U.S. Department of Defense. Both sides agreed to implement the memorandum.

The Peshmerga Ministry Chief of Staff stressed that it is committed to the ongoing reform and unification process of its forces.

The Peshmerga have long been criticized by international partners, viewing its faction-based allegiance as a foundational problem.

More than a thousand Kurdish troops were killed in the fight against ISIS over a tense three-year period beginning in the summer of 2014. While the terror group was pronounced territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017, it has survived by setting up hideouts across the country, launching guerilla warfare and “hit-and-run” style attacks on Kurdish and Iraqi forces. 

Editing by Dastan Muwaffaq

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive