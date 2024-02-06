Six wounded in courthouse shooting in Istanbul

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In an armed attack on a police checkpoint in Istanbul on early Tuesday, at least six civilians have been wounded while the attackers were killed.

The attackers, identified as a man and woman, appear to have shot at the civilians in front of the courthouse in Istanbul, where police killed the assailants, TRT World reported.

The Turkish interior ministry described the attacks as "terrorist" carried out by members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), a Marxist-Leninist left group that Turkey labels as a terrorist group.

The group has not claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"While the terrorists who attempted to attack were neutralized, six people, including three police officers and three citizens, were injured," Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya said in a social media statement.

Ankara and Istanbul remain on high alert following the attacks.

At least two policemen were wounded in an attack in October last year in the Turkish capital Ankara. The attack was later claimed by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)-affiliated group.

Since then, Turkey has launched numerous airstrikes on the alleged positions of the group in both northeast Syria and Iraq in retaliation of the attacks.