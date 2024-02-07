KDP President, Turkish Defense Minister reiterate safeguarding stability

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President and former President of Kurdistan Region Masoud Barzani and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler on Wednesday reiterated “safeguarding stability,” amid regional turmoil, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the political situation in the region, recent developments in the Middle East, and the threat of terrorism. They also addressed Turkey’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The officials stressed close cooperation between Turkey, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region in order to ensure stability and prosperity, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

Furthermore, Barzani and Güler discussed fostering ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey.

The Turkish defense chief separately met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani early Wednesday.

Accompanied by Chief of the Turkish General Staff Metin Gürak, the defense chief arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday and met with Iraqi top officials.

They later flew to Erbil, where they were received by Kurdistan Region Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shorish Ismael.

Border security issues between Iraq and Turkey have taken center stage in the meetings Güler had in Baghdad.

Turkey and Iraq have had rocky relations in the past decades, largely due to the presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which has been fighting Ankara since the mid-1980s.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on Baghdad, officially in charge of border security affairs, to prevent insurgents and foreign militaries from engaging in hostilities within its territory. Officials have voiced concerns about the increased militia forces' presence in the area.