Politics

US drone strike against militia members ‘violates’ Iraqi sovereignty, says spokesperson

The US Central Command on Wednesday overnight announced that one of those targeted in the attack was responsible for “directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
People watch as a vehicle that was hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people including two leaders of a pro-Iran group, is carried away in Baghdad, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
People watch as a vehicle that was hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people including two leaders of a pro-Iran group, is carried away in Baghdad, Feb. 7, 2024. (Photo: Murtaja Lateef/AFP)
Iraq US

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The US drone strike that killed military leaders of Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah on Wednesday night violates Iraqi sovereignty, the Iraqi premier’s military spokesperson said.

A drone strike at 9:30 PM (Baghdad time) hit a vehicle in the Mashtal neighborhood in Baghdad’s Rusafa, where Abu Baqir al-Saadi and Haj Arkan Aliawi, leaders of Kataib Hezbollah, were killed.

The strike “violates Iraqi sovereignty”, Yehia Rasool, the military spokesperson for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, said in a statement on Thursday, slamming the US-led Coalition against ISIS for the attack.

The US Central Command on Wednesday overnight announced that one of those targeted in the attack was responsible for “directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region.”

Since the eruption of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October last year, the US-led Coalition against ISIS troops has come under more than 160 attacks that are often claimed by Iranian-backed groups in the region.

Earlier on Feb. 3, the U.S. military struck more than 85 targets in both Iraq and Syria, killing at least 13 members of Iran-backed armed groups in Syria, and 16 in Iraq.

The strikes were retaliation for the death of three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers at a remote US base in Jordan on Jan. 28 by a drone attack carried out by an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive