Kurd re-elected Nineveh deputy governor

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Sirwan Rojbayani from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday was elected as the first Deputy Governor for Nineveh after earlier Nineveh Provincial Council meetings failed to make a breakthrough.

The new Nineveh Provincial Council convened for its third session since the Iraqi governorate elections that were held in December.

During this session, negotiations between the Mutahidoon Party list led by former Mosul Governor Najim Abdullah al-Jubouri and the Al-Hadbaa National Alliance list resulted in the election of the second deputy governor.

The Iraqi High Electoral Commission (HEC) declared the final results of the fourth round of provincial council elections in Nineveh on December 18, 2023, with a total of 906,000 votes.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is the second biggest party in Mosul after the “For the People of Nineveh’ list, securing four seats in the Nineveh Provincial Council.

There were also attempts to elect the deputy governors on November 5 and 8. However, disagreements between factions led to the postponement of the meetings.