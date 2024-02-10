Politics

Kurd re-elected Nineveh deputy governor

The new Nineveh Provincial Council convened for its third session since the Iraqi governorate elections that were held in December. 
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Nineveh Deputy Governor Sirwan Rojbayani speaking to Kurdistan24. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Nineveh Deputy Governor Sirwan Rojbayani speaking to Kurdistan24. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Iraq Sirwan Rojbayani KDP

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Sirwan Rojbayani from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday was elected as the first Deputy Governor for Nineveh after earlier Nineveh Provincial Council meetings failed to make a breakthrough.

The new Nineveh Provincial Council convened for its third session since the Iraqi governorate elections that were held in December. 

During this session, negotiations between the Mutahidoon Party list led by former Mosul Governor Najim Abdullah al-Jubouri and the Al-Hadbaa National Alliance list resulted in the election of the second deputy governor.

The Iraqi High Electoral Commission (HEC) declared the final results of the fourth round of provincial council elections in Nineveh on December 18, 2023, with a total of 906,000 votes.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is the second biggest party in Mosul after the “For the People of Nineveh’ list, securing four seats in the Nineveh Provincial Council.

There were also attempts to elect the deputy governors on November 5 and 8. However, disagreements between factions led to the postponement of the meetings.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive