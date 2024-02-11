PM Barzani to attend World Summit Government

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday headed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the World Summit Government, according to a statement.

Barzani is leading a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation to the annual summit, according to a press release from the premier’s office.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE vice president, prime minister, and ruler of Dubai, has invited the premier to attend the conference, the press release added.

Barzani is set to deliver a speech at the summit, where government and business leaders are set to attend. He will hold several meetings with the participating delegations.

The annual World Government Summit is set to take place in Dubai, starting on Feb. 12. This year's theme is 'Shaping Future Governments' that will continue until Feb. 14.

More than 200 speakers are set to deliver remarks at the gathering, in which 120 government delegations are participating.

Prime Minister Barzani attended the summit in 2023 and 2022.

The Kurdistan Region and the UAE enjoy close diplomatic relations.

Several Emarati companies are currently working in the Kurdish region in various sectors, including energy.