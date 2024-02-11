Culture

Erbil hosts collaborative art exhibition

The Nawar exhibition features ceramics, collages, watercolors, and oil paintings.
author_image Dastan Galali
Paintings showcased at Nawar exhibition in Erbil. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
Kurdistan Nawar exhibition Art exhibition Art Culture

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Nawar exhibition is an annual collaborative art project that showcases artists exploring the language of color, aesthetics, ideas, and techniques in their paintings.

This year, Erbil hosted the event at the Cihan Gallery. A total of sixty-four women artists have taken part in the exhibition, showcasing a stunning collection of 120 artworks.

The exhibition features ceramics, collages, watercolors, and oil paintings.

"The participation of 64 artists from all communities in Iraq highlights the coexistence and the utilization of diverse art forms, such as paintings, handicrafts, and ceramics, to represent various religions and ethnicities," Hyam Mousavi, director of the Institute of Iraqi Artists, told Kurdistan24.

"We have reached an agreement with the World Cultural Center to collaborate on various artistic projects with Kurdish artists in the upcoming years," she then added.

Paintings showcased at Nawar exhibition in Erbil. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
