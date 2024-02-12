President Barzani, UK envoy reiterate cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the United Kingdom envoy to Erbil reiterated mutual cooperation in various sectors, according to a statement.

President Barzani expressed his unwavering support for the newly inaugurated UK Consul General James Goldman's diplomatic mission and highlighted the Kurdistan Region's dedication to strengthening bilateral relations, according to a press release from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The president stressed the importance of fostering greater cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the UK, the press release added.

The UK Consul General expressed his delight at assuming his position in the Kurdistan Region and reassured that the UK will continue to support the region.

The two officials discussed the present state of affairs in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the broader region.

Following a tour of the ancient Erbil Citadel, Consul General Goldman on Sunday told Kurdistan24 that the UK is a “longstanding friend” of the Kurdistan Region.

London and Erbil enjoy close diplomatic and economic ties. Nearly 200 British companies currently work in the Kurdistan Region in various fields.

As an integral part of the Coalition against ISIS, the UK has provided training and air support to the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the fight against the terror group whose caliphate was toppled in 2017.