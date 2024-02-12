World Government Summit director ‘proud of’ PM Barzani’s participation

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Mohamed al-Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Government Summit (WGS24), on Monday said he is proud of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his accompanying delegation’s participation at the 11th summit.

The director’s remarks to Kurdistan24 came on the sidelines of the gathering in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We are proud of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s participation,” at this year’s summit, Al-Shahran said.

It is the third consecutive year that Barzani has attended the high-level gathering in the Gulf country, where various regional and global challenges are discussed.

The summit provides an excellent platform for exchanging experiences, he said.

The primary focus of the World Government Summit this year, Al Shahrani said, is artificial intelligence and its optimal utilization in the public sector for the benefit of all people.

“140 government delegations and 25 prime ministers attend the summit," the WGS24 official revealed.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday delivered a speech at the WGS24 focusing on numerous challenges and issues the Middle East is facing currently.

WGS24 serves as a platform for global leaders to come together and discuss pressing issues that require international cooperation. In an increasingly interconnected world, countries must collaborate and find collective solutions to challenges such as climate change, poverty, and global health crises. Only through global cooperation can we effectively address these pressing issues and work towards a more sustainable and equitable future.