SDF foils infiltration attempt by regime-back militants in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Wednesday repelled an infiltration attempt by Syrian government-backed militants in Deir ez-Zor.

The SDF said in a statement that the tribal militants attempted to infiltrate into Dhiban, Al-Kishma, and Al-Sha’afa, towns located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, but were forced to retreat to the other side of the Euphrates rivers after inflicting casualties and injuries on the militants.

The eastern bank of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor is controlled by the SDF forces, while the western bank is controlled by the Syrian government and Iranian-backed armed groups.

“Our SDF forces reiterate their commitment to carry out their duties, maintain the security and stability of the region, and respond to all attacks targeting our fighters and our people,” the SDF said.

Damascus-backed tribal insurgent groups have continued to attack SDF forces in Deir ez-Zor since August, after the SDF arrested and dismissed Abu Khawla, the former dismissed head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

According to the latest U.S. Defense Department Lead Inspector General report to the U.S. Congress, covering the period from October 1 through December 31, 2023, the tribal insurgent groups are backed by Iran and Damascus.

The U.S.-led Coalition reports that these fighters receive explicit support from the Syrian regime and its Iranian allies on the western side of the Euphrates River in Deir ez-Zor.

These groups reportedly “resupply, rearm and launch attacks across the river in SDF-controlled villages on the eastern side.”

🚨🚨

BREAKING



Cells affiliated with the Iran-backed militia and the IRGC have carried out an new attack on positions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the town of Diban in the eastern countryside of DeirEzzor.



These cells continue to escalate attacks against the… pic.twitter.com/x7QvbnjLcB — Omar Abu Layla (@OALD24) February 14, 2024

Omar Abu Layla, the executive director of Deir Ezzor 24, stated in a post on X that on Wednesday evening that groups backed by the regime also launched an attack on Diban in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.