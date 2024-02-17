KDP, PUK 'agree' to elect Kurdish governor for Kirkuk, says PUK spokesperson

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Saadi Ahmed Pira, the spokesperson for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), stated during a press conference on Saturday that the two political bureaus of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the PUK “agreed” that the governor of Kirkuk should be of Kurdish descent.

Regarding the holding of a joint high-level meeting between the two political bureaus of the PUK and the KDP, Pira stated, "A date for the meeting has not been scheduled at this time."

On Feb. 4, KDP and PUK in a top meeting agreed to nominate a Kurdish candidate for the Kirkuk governorship.

The parties had previously met in Kirkuk, pledging cooperation in local governance in a bid to normalize the situation in the oil-rich province following Oct. 16, 2017 attacks by Iranian-backed militias and Iraqi forces.

The KDP and PUK have similarly held numerous meetings to discuss holding the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections which have been further delayed.

The Kurdish election law is still a source of tension between the two parties.

KDP has previously reiterated its commitment to holding the elections on time without further delay.