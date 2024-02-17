President Barzani praises Germany for supporting ‘Peshmerga unification process’

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – During his meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday commended Germany for its "assistance in the ongoing unification process of the Peshmerga forces," according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The top officials met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The Kurdistan Region President expressed gratitude for Germany's significant contribution to the efforts against ISIS and conveyed appreciation for Germany's support extended to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The German Defense Minister reiterated his gratitude for the vital role of the Peshmerga in combating ISIS, as well as his country’s continuous support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in countering terrorism and security threats.

A member of the US-led Coalition against ISIS, Germany has given support to Peshmerga forces through weapon supplies, advice, and training. German soldiers are also present in the Kurdistan Region.

President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Germany on Feb. 14 to participate in the Munich Security Conference and met several senior officials since then.

The Munich Security Conference 2024 will feature a lineup of esteemed speakers from various fields. Among them will be renowned diplomats, military strategists, and experts in international relations. These experts will provide valuable insights and analysis on topics such as global security threats, geopolitical tensions, and emerging technologies in defense.