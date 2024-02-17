President Barzani thanks UN for their ‘positive role’ in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday expressed his gratitude to the United Nations for their “positive role in all areas in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

These remarks came during his meeting with Volker Perthes, Head of the Independent Strategic Review of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The head of the Independent Strategic Review of the UNAMI emphasized his team's responsibility to assess and evaluate the work and initiatives of UN agencies in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, per the statement.

Both sides shared their views on current security and political developments in Iraq, as well as the broader regional situation.

The Independent Strategic Review of the UNAMI is a comprehensive evaluation of the effectiveness and impact of the UNAMI. It assesses the mission's activities, strategies, and outcomes in order to identify areas of improvement and make recommendations for enhancing the mission's effectiveness in supporting Iraq's political, security, and humanitarian needs.

President Nechirvan Barzani departed for Germany on Feb. 14 to participate in the Munich Security Conference and has met several senior officials since then.

