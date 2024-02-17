Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invites President of Kurdistan to UN Climate Change Conference in Baku

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday met with Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan Republic on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany and was invited to Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

During their meeting, they discussed partnerships in trade and commerce and also future official visits between the two sides, the Kurdistan Region’s Presidency said in a press release.

Moreover, Azerbaijani President Aliyev announced his country’s plans to open a consulate general in Erbil and invited President Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baku.

The official website of the President of Azerbaijan Republic, also confirmed that President Nechirvan Barzani conveyed his congratulations on Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29), and was invited by President Aliyev to participate in COP29.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Dec. 1, 2023, during the 28th UN Climate Conference’s opening ceremony in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also met with Azerbaijani President Aliyev and discussed bilateral relations.

Furthermore, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani last week congratulated Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on his reelection, after he was announced the winner of the country’s presidential election following securing 92.1 percent of the votes.